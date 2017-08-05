Bernice Burgos Attacks Instagram Page Over Her Baby Daddy’s Photo

Bernice Burgos may be booked and busy these days but it doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have time to snap at anyone who attacks the looks of her daughter’s father. The former bartender went on Instagram to call out and threaten a blog owner.
The page titled Tea Tenders uploaded a photo of Bernice’s baby daddy that was screenshotted from her Snapchat with the caption: “Hmmmmmm….so that’s what #BerniceBurgos baby daddy looks like…..interesting….good thing her daughters got all her good looks.”
😂😩 Bernice is mad at me for saying it was good her kids looked like her, lol which was actually a compliment 😂 And yes, everybody has been to my penthouse 👌🏾 I actually opened up my penthouse for other artist to use my recording studio, and also shoot their music videos….and even have listening parties for the music they've made at my studio 😎 So yes, A WHOLE lot of your favs have worked right inside of #YLCStudios 💪🏾 Since many independent artist don't have access or resources to all of these tools, I offered myself as that bridge☝🏾😎 And since I hold my hood down, they hold me down. Not ONCE have I had 1 issue with ALL THESE HOOD N*ggas I let in my penthouse….That's what you call RESPECT…you hoes need to learn how to earn some one day 😌👌🏾So talk stupid if you want to #BerniceBurgos, but it's not me you should be mad at, it's all them n*ggas you've f*cked with over all these years that haven't been able to get you out the STRIP CLUB you should be mad at 🤷🏽♀️ The fact that you will be retiring from the strip club at 40yrs old, withOUT a real retirement plan is really why you should be mad…. 🤷🏽♀️ No wait, the fact you almost thought you got saved is probably why you are mad (thx a lot T.I. for giving BB hope🤐)..You're not mad at me BB, you're mad at LIFE. I never said your baby daddy was ugly …hell, I love me some ugly n*ggas, they're the BEST boyfriends 😆👌🏾Now chill out & maybe I'll come throw a few dollars at you in the club tonight 😍😎 #TeaTENDERS aka @yeslivcan
The video vixen didn’t take kindly to blog owner Liv’s opinion so she clapped back saying: “First of all BI*** you not a f***** blog you not like the shaderoom or balleralert that people actually respect and actually want to do interviews for.. second of all get off my di**. If you gonna be a blog don’t be in your f***** feelings.. now you f***** with the wrong person because now you making it personal don’t talk abut my child’s father.”
Burgos goes on to threaten the page by stating: “Now you f***** with the wrong person because now you making it personal don’t talk about my child’s father.. I know where the f*** you be at everybody been to your crib so don’t play with me. DM me if you wanna talk some real s*** because I’m not gonna go back and forth over social media.”
Liv responded by explaining that she allows people to record in her house and that she shouldn’t be mad at her for saying that her children don’t take after their father.
Bernice’s daughter Ashley is 21 years old and is a beautiful model like her mom. Her youngest 11-year-old child is rumored to be starting an acting career soon just like her mom.
Bernice has been quite outspoken since her “Breakfast Club” interview. Do you think she was wrong for attacking Tea Tenders?
