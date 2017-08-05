Bernice Burgos Attacks Instagram Page Over Her Baby Daddy’s Photo

Bernice Burgos may be booked and busy these days but it doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have time to snap at anyone who attacks the looks of her daughter’s father. The former bartender went on Instagram to call out and threaten a blog owner.

The page titled Tea Tenders uploaded a photo of Bernice’s baby daddy that was screenshotted from her Snapchat with the caption: “Hmmmmmm….so that’s what #BerniceBurgos baby daddy looks like…..interesting….good thing her daughters got all her good looks.”

The video vixen didn’t take kindly to blog owner Liv’s opinion so she clapped back saying: “First of all BI*** you not a f***** blog you not like the shaderoom or balleralert that people actually respect and actually want to do interviews for.. second of all get off my di**. If you gonna be a blog don’t be in your f***** feelings.. now you f***** with the wrong person because now you making it personal don’t talk abut my child’s father.”

Burgos goes on to threaten the page by stating: “Now you f***** with the wrong person because now you making it personal don’t talk about my child’s father.. I know where the f*** you be at everybody been to your crib so don’t play with me. DM me if you wanna talk some real s*** because I’m not gonna go back and forth over social media.”

Liv responded by explaining that she allows people to record in her house and that she shouldn’t be mad at her for saying that her children don’t take after their father.

Bernice’s daughter Ashley is 21 years old and is a beautiful model like her mom. Her youngest 11-year-old child is rumored to be starting an acting career soon just like her mom.

Bernice has been quite outspoken since her “Breakfast Club” interview. Do you think she was wrong for attacking Tea Tenders?