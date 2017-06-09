FREE NEWSLETTER
Bernice Burgos Angry That T.I. Went Back To Tiny – She Is Looking For Someone To Treat Her Like Royalty

Mel Walker Posted On 06/09/2017
Bernice Burgos T.I. Tameka 'Tiny' Harris New Drama

Bernice Burgos is coming to the conclusion that her relationship with T.I. might be over for good and she is ready to move on.

The 37-year-old mother of two has the impression that the “No Mediocre” rapper played her and never had plans to take things to the next level.

The Instagram modeling sensation had a hard time accepting the fact that the ATL star stayed in touch with his wife of six years, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

It always scared her that T.I. seemed to have a warm place in his heart for the woman he had been with for over 17 years.

Burgos’ nightmare became a reality after Tiny confirmed in an interview that the situation of the estranged couple was improving.

Moreover, some people believe that Tiny is pregnant with T.I.’s baby and they are ready to renew their vows next month.

The developments are rubbing the model the wrong way, and she is not going to be taking it anymore.

A source shared: “Bernice had no idea T.I. was still seeing Tiny the way he is. He totally lied to her, and she is not taking it well. Bernice feels like he‘s been playing her and it really hit a nerve.”

Despite being relatively unknown in the entertainment industry, Burgos has a big idea about what she deserves in life. She wants to be treated like a queen. Her next boyfriend will have to follow suit.

Her friend explained: “Bernice knows she deserves to be treated better than this and she is ready to find a new man.”

Burgos believes that she needs to get a big name in the music game in order to remind T.I. of what he will be missing.

She has been busy sending a smoke signal to Meek Mill and Chris Brown for them to get in touch with her. So far, she did not get a great response.

