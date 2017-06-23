Bernice Burgos And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Might Not Cross Paths At 2017 BET Awards – Xscape Wants Drama-Free Return To Limeight

Bernice Burgos has been banned from the BET Awards, according to reports.

Sources say the members of Xscape want a drama-free performance at the 2017 BET Awards and they will get their way.

It has been more than a decade since sisters – LaTocha and Tamika Scott – Kandi Burruss, and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle performed live for their fans. And on Sunday, the talented divas will be doing just that.

Xscape will be at the awards show that will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles where they will probably sing a medley of their biggest hits that include “Who Can I Run To,” “The Arms of the One Who Loves You,” and “My Little Secret.”

The petite star of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” does not want her husband’s alleged side chick at the soirée because she wants the headlines to be about her craft and not her personal drama.

A source claimed that Tiny is proud of the songs she has written, albums she has sold, and her successful tours.

The mother of four views Burgos as a fame-hungry video vixen who spends her days on social media posting pictures.

Tiny is said to be still furious that Burgos filmed herself singing Xscape’s hit song, “Just Kickin’ It.”

A source said: “Tiny has a lot of nerves over this BET performance. It is [Xscape’s] first performance in 15 years — she cannot help but have some anxiety. She wants everything to be perfect and drama free. Obviously, there’s only so much she can control, but one thing that she can do is try to have Bernice banned from the awards show.”

The spy went on to reveal: “She knows Bernice is thirsty enough to show up there just to get associated with her and she does not want that. She is made her wishes to have Bernice blocked from the show very clear. The producers have not made any promises, but it is safe to assume they will accommodate Tiny. She is the star, not Bernice.”

Xscape will also be performing at the 2017 Essence Festival and will be part of a mini reality series.

Tiny told Essence: “The docuseries is going to show us coming back together to make history again. You will get to see the process of us getting back in the lab and learning each other all over again as adults. Even though we have been friends since we were teenagers, we are all grown now so; it is about learning each other’s habits and ways of thinking today. Plus, figuring out the music and choreography.”

Advertisement

The 2017 BET Awards will be held on June 25, do you think Burgos will show up?