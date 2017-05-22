Bernice Burgos And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Compete On Social For T.I.’s Attention

T.I. has two women – Tameka “Tiny” Cottle and Bernice Burgos – competing for his attention and he might not even be aware of it.

It has been revealed that despite her killer curves and impressive abs, Miss Burgos feels threatened by Tiny since she has an unbreakable bond with the man she is now dating.

Tiny will forever hold a special spot in the rapper’s heart because they were married for six years, raised a happy family, and launched several businesses together.

A source claims that the Instagram model has sleepless nights because she fears that Tiny can snap her fingers and T.I. will come back crawling.

The insider told a well-known publication that she is fully aware that the wife always has the upper hands on the side chick or the girlfriend.

The source shared: “Bernice totally feels in competition with Tiny. She feels Tiny holds all the power, as she is the baby momma, and she has all this shared history with T.I.”

While she is a popular figure on social media and is considered as “one of the hottest video vixens in the game,” Burgos has issues like all human beings and this messy situation with T.I. and Tiny has triggered her insecurities.

According to the tipster, Burgos has decided to deal with the matter by constantly posting beautiful selfies and videos on social media.

Burgos is hoping that her snaps will serve as a reminder to T.I. that she is a total bombshell, who deserves his time and his love.

The same source explained: “Bernice is hella insecure when it comes to their relationship and she is constantly terrified T.I. is going to go running back to Tiny at any moment.That is why she is on a posting jag, with all these sexy pics, showing the world how hot she is as a reminder to T.I.”

Indeed, those, who follow Burgos, are aware that she often posts pictures where she is seen wearing very tight and sheer outfits that leave little to the imagination.

A source said T.I. loves visiting his ladylove’s page because he finds her body and fashion are hot. However, Tiny has other thoughts on the matter.

The Xscape band member sees her rival as a “thirsty chick” who will post anything to grab headlines.

The spy added: “Tiny thinks Bernice’s behavior lately is just pathetic. Bernice is obviously desperate for attention. Tiny is totally taking the high ground on this and is refusing to be pulled into Bernice’s pettiness and attention-seeking drama.”

Tiny is as active on Instagram as Burgos, and she loves to show T.I. what he is missing.