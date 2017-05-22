FREE NEWSLETTER
Bernice Burgos And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Compete On Social For T.I.’s Attention

Dylan Fisher Posted On 05/22/2017
Bernice Burgos And Tameka 'Tiny' CottleCredit: BET

T.I. has two women – Tameka “Tiny” Cottle and Bernice Burgos – competing for his attention and he might not even be aware of it.

It has been revealed that despite her killer curves and impressive abs, Miss Burgos feels threatened by Tiny since she has an unbreakable bond with the man she is now dating.

Tiny will forever hold a special spot in the rapper’s heart because they were married for six years, raised a happy family, and launched several businesses together.

A source claims that the Instagram model has sleepless nights because she fears that Tiny can snap her fingers and T.I. will come back crawling.

The insider told a well-known publication that she is fully aware that the wife always has the upper hands on the side chick or the girlfriend.

The source shared: “Bernice totally feels in competition with Tiny. She feels Tiny holds all the power, as she is the baby momma, and she has all this shared history with T.I.”

While she is a popular figure on social media and is considered as “one of the hottest video vixens in the game,” Burgos has issues like all human beings and this messy situation with T.I. and Tiny has triggered her insecurities.

According to the tipster, Burgos has decided to deal with the matter by constantly posting beautiful selfies and videos on social media.

Burgos is hoping that her snaps will serve as a reminder to T.I. that she is a total bombshell, who deserves his time and his love.

The same source explained: “Bernice is hella insecure when it comes to their relationship and she is constantly terrified T.I. is going to go running back to Tiny at any moment.That is why she is on a posting jag, with all these sexy pics, showing the world how hot she is as a reminder to T.I.”

Indeed, those, who follow Burgos, are aware that she often posts pictures where she is seen wearing very tight and sheer outfits that leave little to the imagination.

A source said T.I. loves visiting his ladylove’s page because he finds her body and fashion are hot. However, Tiny has other thoughts on the matter.

The Xscape band member sees her rival as a “thirsty chick” who will post anything to grab headlines.

The spy added: “Tiny thinks Bernice’s behavior lately is just pathetic. Bernice is obviously desperate for attention. Tiny is totally taking the high ground on this and is refusing to be pulled into Bernice’s pettiness and attention-seeking drama.”

Tiny is as active on Instagram as Burgos, and she loves to show T.I. what he is missing.

7 Comments

Monique pratt
05/22/2017 at 7:39 pm
Reply

First of all Bernice T i will never wife you. You are just another pretty young girl he know he can pull.


Pat
05/22/2017 at 7:28 pm
Reply

VeeJay is right.👍


Mercedes davis
05/22/2017 at 6:45 pm
Reply

It takes two !!!!! If he wanted to he could have said thanks but no thanks im a married man!!! What she is going is very wrong but it takes two!!!!


Tasha
05/22/2017 at 4:03 pm
Reply

I agree bernice should be ashame of herself how would she fell if the tables was turnt she would feel the same. So sad. It’s too many single man for her to be going after married man


Lona Walker
05/22/2017 at 2:19 pm
Reply

Iam so sick of this home wrecker being in the spot light.Tiny take care of your family and collect your child support💝


    Dia
    05/22/2017 at 4:05 pm
    Reply

    Women always feel that running to the courts when a relationship ends is the answer…child support for what? He’s an active parent in his children’s lives. Obviously they wasn’t happy together or she would not have filed for divorce. Hopefully they get past their differences….women need to stop running to the system on active fathers…relationships don’t always last but being a parent never stops.

      VeeJay
      05/22/2017 at 6:57 pm

      PLEASE!!! Run to the courts as fast as you can. Claim as much $$ as you can before THOT gets her hands on it. I’m sure THOT is already trying to get pregnant so she can walk away with a lifetime check when this is over. And it will be over. If he did it to Tiny, he’ll do it to THOT.

Leave a Reply

