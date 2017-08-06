Bernice Burgos And Joseline Hernandez Used Puerto Rican Flag To Cover Curves For Their Photo Shoots – Did They Cross A Line?

Joseline Hernandez and Bernice Burgos flaunt their killer curves with the Puerto Rican flag, who did it best?

Burgos and Hernandez are making the Puerto Rican flag a little hotter than intended.

Saturday, Stevie J’s baby mama released a stunning topless picture with the flag of Puerto Rico in the background that will make some drool and others upset.

The photo was part of a photo shoot for the television personality who wanted to celebrate her native Ponce, Puerto Rico.

In the picture, the former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star is wearing silver underwear and nothing else as she poses on all fours in front of a vintage flag.

Bonnie Bella’s mother has her long black hair strategically placed to cover her breasts.

The reality star, who gave birth seven months ago, showed off her perfectly toned body.

The self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” is wearing bright red lipstick and silver heels.

Hernandez looked fantastic in the shoot, but Burgos a New York native with parents born in Puerto Rico posted a similar picture.

Tiny and T.I.’s foe opted to drape herself in the flag while standing in front of the ocean.

So, who is the baddest Puerto Rican bombshell? Fans are divided.

One of Hernandez’s supporters wrote: “Puerto Rico!!! LATINA BEAUTY. I pledge allegiance to that body of the United States of America into that ass for which it stands one nation under God indivisible with liberty and justice for that hot body. Mama represents.”

A pro-Burgos person stated: “I love this flag means a lot to me. You look so different but still sweet; your body is an inspiration.”

But some people find it disrespectful to pose nude with the flag.

Fans of the ladies will have to go on social media to get updates because Hernandez is done with television – for now.

The singer explained why she quit “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” by saying: “Me walking away from the reality show, I just really feel like the way that they were showing me, it was like ‘how do you show me like this?’ You just gave me a $500,000 budget, but this is how you show me. I did not like that sh*t. That sh*t bothered me. You gave me a budget to do a show for my daughter, but then you turn around and do this to me?

She added: “I feel like sometimes you gotta respect certain things, especially a person like me. I have been with the network for seven years and if you allow me to do something better, allow me to do that. Don’t turn around and try to show something I did four years ago. I feel like walking away; I feel like I needed to explain. I was like ‘Damn, I did that sh*t four years ago. It is just not fair.’”

In your opinion, which Puerto Rican beauty has the most banging body?