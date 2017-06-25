Bernice Burgos Admits T.I. And Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Love Triangle Was A ‘Misunderstanding’ – Confused Fans Want More Answers

After months of rumors and headline-grabbing twists, Bernice Burgos is finally coming clean and sharing her side of the story in the T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris love triangle.

The 37-year-old mother of two is getting ready to take over the BET Awards later today.

Her presence at the awards show was uncertain because Tiny’s group, Xscape, is expected to perform and the other members reportedly did not want her to be a distraction.

She has managed to secure her appearance and is doing interviews with some popular media outlets.

In an exchange with Hollywood Life, she tried to set the record straight.

The whole thing with the “No Mediocre” rapper was a big “misunderstanding, ” and she does not have to apologize to Tiny because there is nothing to apologize for.

The stunning model and video vixen shared: “There was no relationship there. It was all just a misunderstanding.”

When it comes to Tiny, Burgos does not have much to say, just a little, “I do not know her very well.”

Be you…🍫 A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on May 2, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT

To some, Burgos’ statements do not square with reality because she has spent weeks riding the “T.I. side chick” train and undoubtedly contributed to the confusion by posting timely messages on social media.

A few days ago, a source shared: “Bernice is a woman scorned right now, she fell for every one of Tip’s promises. She feels so let down by the way he dropped her and went running back to Tiny. Her heart is broken, and she is humiliated on top of it. But she is going to make T.I. pay.”

The insider added: “She is planning to hunt him down while she is in LA, she wants a face-to-face. She wants him to see her in the flesh and remember what he is missing out on.”

It is pretty clear that someone pretty close to her was planting those statements in the media and now it was just a “misunderstanding.”

The “misunderstanding” is probably linked to the fact that T.I. and Tiny have decided to save their marriage and were spotted together in Atlanta this week.

Burgos wants the world to know that she is single and is ready to mingle.

According to the latest reports, she would not mind getting down with top players in the music industry like Chris Brown and Meek Mill.

The same source added: “She is going after his friends, she is sending sexy DM’s and flirting with all kinds of guys he knows. She wants to get under his skin, and she knows that will hit him where it hurts, in his ego. She is not going to hide away and avoid seeing him either.”

The T.I. “misunderstanding” was a pretty good development for Burgos; her brand has never done better.