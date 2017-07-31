FREE NEWSLETTER
Bernice Burgos Admits She Had Plastic Surgery – T.I.’s Alleged Side Chick Opens Up To ‘The Breakfast Club’

Mel Walker Posted On 07/31/2017
Bernice Burgos Tameka 'Tiny' Harris T.I.Instagram

Bernice Burgos has confessed to what the world already knows, her body is far from being natural.

In a recent interview, Miss Burgos revealed that she has had numerous surgeries done to look as flawless and perfect as she does.

The mother of two said she went under the knife for her body and face because, at the age of 37, she wants to look her best.

The stunning former bartender told the co-hosts of “The Breakfast Club”: “I have done a little bit of everything… I did my butt first. That was the first thing I did after I had my second daughter. I had these two dents [on my butt], and I just wanted to fill them up.”

🍼🍫💪🏾

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

This is not the first time that Burgos has hinted that her butt is fake.

A few weeks ago, the model posted a video where she was seen working out, and her caption read: “Don’t ask me why I do legs every day….that aa$s tho. Fake or not that’s my ass @qui2health #berniceburgos #motivation.”

Her fans were quick to respond by saying that they were aware that she had the help of famous surgeons to have her impressive physique.

In that same interview, she spoke about her fight with Tameka “Tiny” Harris by saying: “I was shocked. I am really disappointed at what I did. I am not saying I regret it. But, I have learned from being on social media, it puts you in a place that you have to fight with people you do not know. [I replied] because I was listening to so many lies [about breaking up their marriage] on social media… ‘You this, you that.’”

Don't ask me why I do legs everyday….that ass tho. Fake or not that's my ass😉 @qui2health #berniceburgos #motivation

A post shared by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on

She also talked about Drake, and she shared: “Drake, I am going to tell you something about Drake. He is the sweetest person ever. He has always been good to me, and I have always been good to him. I will go to his wedding right now if he gets married. He is surely going to invite me. Why not? I am cool.”

Miss Burgos seems determined to stay in the limelight more than 15 minutes.

