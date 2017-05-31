Bernadette Birk Bashes Bethenny Frankel, Calls Her A Liar And Moron After Getting Gig On Season 9 Of ‘Shark Tank’

Bernadette Birk bashed her daughter, “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel, for being a moron, liar, and fake businesswoman. The mom claimed she does not deserve her spot on “Shark Tank.”

If you believe the updates shared by Frankel on social media, she is unbothered by all of the madness and is busy making her money and enjoying life with NeNe Leakes.

Logic and statistics say that most parents are proud of their children’s accomplishments, no matter how big or small they might be – that is not the case of Birk, the estranged mother of Miss Frankel.

Frankel is not only a reality TV personality; she is the founder Skinnygirl Cocktails which she sold to Beam Global/Suntory for an estimated $100 million.

She has penned several self-help books including the popular “A Place of Yes: 10 Rules for Getting Everything You Want Out of Life.”

The single mom of one hosted the talk show, “Bethenny,” for a brief period and has appeared on numerous television series including “The Neighbors,” “The Apprentice: Martha Stewart,” and “Bethenny Ever After.”

The mogul is in talks with Bravo to launch a new show called “Keeping It Real Estate” with “Million Dollar Listing New York” star Frederik Eklund.

Frankel landed a guest role on Season 9 of “Shark Tank” and believe it or not; her mother is bashing her for getting the gig.

Mrs. Birk, an interior designer, sat down with a well-known publication and she stated: “She is a moron. She got very lucky, and she just knows how to surround herself with people who are intelligent.”

Birk said her daughter will get along with the other stars of the ABC show because she is just like them.

She claimed: “Bethenny is a liar and a shark. She ran through my guts. She will get along with the other sharks.”

The controversial mom also explained that she has not spoken to her daughter since late 2016.

In July of 2016, Frankel shocked fans when she confessed on her Sirius XM radio show, “B Real with Bethenny,” that she had reached out to her estranged mother for an emotional reunion.

She said back then: “My daughter said, ‘Mommy, are your parents alive?’ And I said, ‘My daddy is not alive, and my mommy is alive.‘ And she said, ‘I want to meet your mommy.’ And I thought, ‘Oh God, I have got to reach out to her.’”

Birk more or less denied the claims by saying: “I do not think she really reached out, her daughter [Bryn] asked about me. She did not reach out; the daughter did. Well, I just said hello. I do not know the child. I’ve never seen her, so it was very short little conversation. I asked her about her school and her age and just simple little questions.I did not really speak to the mother that much.”

Poor Bryn, she is stuck in the middle of this messy situation.