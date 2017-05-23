Benzino Begs And Pleads With Althea Heart To Come Back – She Wants A Huge Ring To Motivate Her

Benzino hopes to get Althea Heart, also known as Althea Eaton, back and he will do anything, go anywhere to convince her that she should give him a second chance after his much-publicized cheating scandal.

Sunday night, the former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star was caught on camera begging and pleading with Miss Althea to forgive him.

Several paparazzi were snapping pictures, and TMZ had their cameras rolling as the couple stepped out of Catch in Los Angeles, California.

Althea, who looked amazing in an all-black outfit composed of a sheer top and skintight jeans, stood in front as the rapper leaned on a wall to plead his case.

Eminem’s nemesis poured his heart out and said he made many mistakes and broke Althea’s heart. Benzino, whose real name is Raymond Scott, apologized many times and begged her to forgive him.

The “Revenge of da Badd Boyz” artist told his former fiancée that he is still in love with her and wants to be a real father to their young son.

He said: “It makes sense. It is alright. She is worth it. I love her. I f**ked up, and I want to make it up to her. I messed up and stepped out. It was not worth it. I have never regretted anything in my life, but that.”

The man, who helped launched the hip-hop magazine, The Source, went on to say: “She knows I love her. I do not want to be with anyone else.”

Althea replied by saying she would consider giving him a second chance if he gave her another huge ring.

The pair, who appeared on WEtv’s “Marriage Boot Camp,” has had a tumultuous romance that included some massive brawls, cheating, and other embarrassing situations.

They got engaged on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” Althea became pregnant, Benzino was caught with another woman, and she dumped him.

Althea often shamed him on social media. She once called him a bad father and revealed he used to hit her.

She wrote: “No matter how mad you get you should not treat a pregnant women f—— up! Ever. Or hit her back. Enough. Confused.”

She added: “This mess only gets worse! Then stop acting and treating me f—– up in real life! As long as you can act like everything is all right for people you do not even know! Fed up!! You do not care what I say or feel til after the fact. #controlfreak #bipolar #selfish #a–hole#REALLife#singlemom I don’t do this mess for TV! Once loved right so why you posting pics yesterday like we all good? Stop. I wanna be happy but can’t with your back and forth a–!”

Fans are hoping they will come back to “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”