Benjamin McKenzie Marries Morena Baccarin In New York City

Benjamin McKenzie and Morena Baccarin have officially tied the knot! The former OC star and Gotham star got married in the Big Apple last Friday! The pair had a private wedding, and the press was just informed of the news.

Not only was the wedding celebrating their vows to be together, but the ceremony also acted as a jubilee for Morena’s 38th birthday as well!

According to People, the newlyweds gathered their closest family and friends for a “small and intimate” wedding at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in New York.

McKenzie and Baccarin, who are both 38-years-old, met on the set of the Fox crime drama, Gotham.

A year later, the couple made their romance public in March of 2016 shortly after announcing the birth of their child Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan.

Despite the pair being able to keep most of the details regarding their relationship quiet, they have been super willing to gush about their little girl.

During the Independent Film Awards in 2016, McKenzie talked about little Francis.

‘She is about to crawl. We are dreading that. But she is great, and it’s wonderful to have family around and celebrate the holidays together.’

Dining with a princess. No big deal. #uncleben #dadforaday A post shared by Ben McKenzie (@mrbenmckenzie) on Aug 17, 2014 at 11:17am PDT

The celebrity duo has been elated ever since the birth of their child and their engagement, and Morena traveled out to unfamiliar territories to party with her girls.

And where did she go? Baccarin went out to the desert in May to celebrate her bachelorette party.

This isn’t the first time Morena has been married. It happens to be McKenzie’s first marriage and the second one for Baccarin.

The actress and her ex-husband, Austin Chick, split in 2015 and they share joint custody of their 3-year-old son, Julius Chick. We send our best wishes and congratulations to the new couple and hope they have a beautiful future.