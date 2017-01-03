Bengals’ Adam Jones Has Problems with the Law Once Again

One of the NFL’s bad boys, Bengals’ Adam Jones, has done it again. After a row in downtown Cincinnati late Monday night, he faces a felony and three misdemeanors, so we can say that the situation isn’t looking good for the 33-year-old defensive back.

Known for his bad temperament, Adam Jones gave his contenders new reasons for them to ask the NFL for harsher punishments. He was charged with obstruction of official business, disorderly conduct and assault, after choosing to resolve his issues with another man by “pushing and poking” him in the eye.

Police officers arrived at the scene couldn’t calm him down, as he continued to hit his foe. When he was arrested, Jones gave another “show” by kicking around when brought to the police car. And the West Virginia graduate didn’t stop here. Taken into custody, he spat on a nurse from the jail’s medical staff.

Jones appeared in front of a judge on Tuesday morning and faced his punishment – fines totaling $37,500. But the worst for Adam Jones is yet to come, as the NFL is expected to take measures. For now, NFL’s spokesman only said that Jones’ arrest will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Bengals reached for Jones when he was down, matter recognized by the 33-year-old player in an interview last year. “The best way to describe is if you’re stuck in the hole and you don’t have no one but God. And everyone has turned their back on you, and you look up and it’s light up at the tunnel, but where you’re standing at its dark, dark as hell”, said Jones. He was given a new 3-year contract in March 2016 by the Bengals, the same team that reactivated him in 2010.

Adam James has a long list of misdemeanors, almost as long as his achievements in the league. In 2007, he was involved in a strip-club shooting that left a bouncer paralyzed from the waist down, while four years later, he was charged with disorderly conduct following an incident at a Cincinnati bar. Finally, in 2013 he found himself implicated in another incident outside a downtown Cincinnati bar.