Ben Stiller And Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years Of Marriage

Ben Stiller and his wife of 17 years have decided to get a divorce. The couple has two kids together. The Hollywood stars announced their unexpected split yesterday afternoon, Friday, May 27.

Considering they were together for almost two decades and stayed officially married 17 years, fans never expected them to have marital issues.

It looks like the reason for the divorce is a lot more complicated and personal than what usually takes place between divorced Hollywood stars.

Stiller and Taylor wanted to make it very clear that they still have a lot of “love and respect for each other” as well as for all that time they dedicated to one another.

They did not get into more detail about the reason they decided to separate but kept things short and positive, assuring their followers that they are going to continue being best friends and also focus on co-parenting.

“Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends,” the pair stated.

In the statement for Entertainment Tonight, they also kindly asked the press to respect their privacy and not stalk their kids for questions.

Taylor and Stiller have starred in many films together, one of them being the well-known Zoolander.

In the movie, Taylor played a reporter interviewing his character, Derek Zoolander.

The last time the splitting couple was spotted in public together was on April 18.

Are you sad to hear such a longtime couple is putting an end to their relationship?