Ben Higgins To Be ‘The Bachelor’ Again After Lauren Bushnell Split?

As Rachel Lindsey gets closer to handing out her final rose on The Bachelorette, fans have begun to contemplate who could be the next Bachelor. After his recent split from his Bachelor winner Lauren Bushnell, Bachelor Nation seems to be pulling for Ben Higgins to return and look for love one more time. His good friend and Bachelor host, Chris Harrison, recently weighed in on Ben’s possible return to E! News.

“I think people know that Ben’s a good friend of mine,” Chris said in an interview, while discussing the current bachelorette’s final three: Eric, Peter and Ben.

“We hang out together from time to time and have spent some time together lately. And I was really sad that he and Lauren broke up. I love Lauren too, and I love them as a couple and I really thought they were going to make it. But again, life’s not always Instagram pretty. It’s ugly sometimes. And they broke up, and it was heartbreaking for both of them,” he said

“Would Ben come back as The Bachelor?” he asked himself. “I don’t even know. I don’t even know if he would say yes. I really don’t. We’ve never even talked about it. But hey, he was very popular. And apparently, he’s good looking,” he continued while laughing.

Source: ABC

Since they got engaged on The Bachelor, Ben and Lauren were hounded by split rumors. For the most part, they ignored them and even starred on the spin-off Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After.

The rumor mill went into overdrive when the couple decided to pump the brakes on their wedding plans on the season finale. The spin-off was canceled soon after.

After announcing their split in June, Bushnell even went so far as too blame the stress of shooting the spin-off was partly to blame for their break-up.

“I don’t think it was the best idea,” Lauren told Life & Style exclusively. “I just don’t think I’m made for TV. It’s hard to focus on a situation when there’s a bunch of people around.”

ABC has not made any announcements concerning who will be the next Bachelor.