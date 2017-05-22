Ben Higgins Reacts To Rumors That He’s Dating Ashley Iaconetti

Is there more drama between Bachelor Paradise’s Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell? Only a couple days after Higgins dropped the news that he would not be marrying his then fiancée, the Bachelor alumni was seen with season 19’s Ashley Iaconetti at a concert.

As CI readers know, contestants from the Bachelor tend to keep relationships within the community, so rumors were spreading the two former Bachelor stars were finding love with one another.

Ben Higgins confirmed today during an interview with American Idol host, Ryan Seacrest, he’s not with Ashley Iaconetti following his breakup with Lauren Bushnell.

He said, “Ashley is great.” But according to Ben, she’s just a friend and a “great co-host,” saying that it’s possible just to be friends with your co-worker right?

I don’t know Ben, you tell us?

Higgins, who is 29-years-old, and Iaconetti, 29 as well, were seen together at a Bryan Adams concert in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 20th.

Ianconetti revealed earlier the pair were simply working on a podcast called iHeart which is why they were at a concert.

Ianconetti said they are “totally just friends.” Ashley, who competed for Chris Soules’ heart on the 19th season of the Bachelor stated that they went to Bryan Adam’s show with their manager as well as their other friends.

As for Lauren, Ben said to Seacrest the premiere of the podcast was planned before the couple announced their breakup on the 15th of May.

He went on to say himself and Ashley started planning their podcast well before the couple broke up. As far as the details go regarding their podcast, he said it’s mostly a show about lifestyle and features a lot of great interviews with interesting people. Despite his breakup with Lauren, the couple remains good friends.