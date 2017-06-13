Ben Higgins Gives His Opinion On The Bachelor In Paradise Controversy

Ben Higgins, the former Bachelor star, is coming to the defense of the reality series. Two sources confirmed to People Magazine on Monday that filming of the production had been halted after an ‘alleged sexual encounter’ between contestant DeMario Jackson, and a female cast mate.

On Tuesday, Ben and Ashley Iaconetti let their opinions be heard on the Bachelor in Paradise episode of their iHeartRadio podcast, Almost Famous.

Higgins explained, ‘I was never forced into anything. I was talked through as a friend in situations. If I were confused, they would sit with me and allow me to speak my mind and help me process.’

He went on to say, ‘yes, there’s producing that is done. It’s a show! Some situations happen that they need to get something out of, but it’s never a forced situation.’

Ben, who recently split with Lauren Bushnell, stated there no storylines created by the producers before a season is filmed.

‘The storyline makes itself up each day during the process of filming.’

The reality star said mistakes could be made while filming a show because after all, people make The Bachelor and individuals make errors sometimes.

‘Viewers have to understand that they were just trying to portray a storyline that was existing in front of them.’

Ben wasn’t the only one to defend the producers.

Iaconetti claimed she never saw anything ‘happen that should’ve been stopped that I thought was morally wrong,’ during her time on the television series.

Advertisement

Chris Harrison, released a statement Tuesday morning, urging their fans to be patient until the interrogation had been completed. Either way, it’s a shame the show had to be canceled. What do our readers at CI think? Is this just an overblown Human Relations disaster, or was it something more serious?