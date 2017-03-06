Ben Carson Gets Slammed For Saying ‘Slaves Were Immigrants’

Ben Carson is already facing much backlash after comparing slaves to immigrants. This happened in the first speech the famed neurosurgeon gave as Housing and Urban Development secretary.

Carson probably meant well, but the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Describing the experience of African-American slaves as immigrants trying to reach the American dream is tone deaf at best.

Monday, while talking to the agency’s staff, the aspirant politician said: “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less.”

He went on to add: “But they, too, had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great grandsons, great granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

People on social media mocked the remarks, and a few commentators found the whole episode to be quite alarming.

Carson, a novice when it comes to politics, ran for president in 2016. He quickly abandoned his White House dreams after failing to catch fire in the Republican primary.

The health expert with no experience in housing policy immediately endorsed then-candidate Donald Trump. Mr. Carson was one of the most colorful surrogates for the Trump campaign always grabbing headlines with very strange comments.

It seems that Carson has a fascination with slavery because in 2013 he compared the Affordable Care Act to that horrible moment in history.

Back then, he stated: “And it is in a way, it is slavery in a way, because it is making all of us subservient to the government, and it was never about health care. It was about control.”

Carson used to be a beloved figure, but his foray in politics has tarnished his legacy.