Ben Affleck’s New Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Has A History Of Alcohol Abuse Too

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/14/2017
ben affleck lindsay shookusSource: people.com

Ben Affleck has been in rehab for alcohol abuse twice before dating Lindsay Shookus. New reports have revealed that the SNL producer has a history with booze as well and that she was even hit with a drinking charge once.

According to court documents, Shookus received a citation on March 26, 2000, for possession of a malt beverage.

As fans of the Hollywood star certainly already know, Ben Affleck has struggled with alcohol addiction throughout the years.

Back in 2001, he completed a 30-day rehab program for alcohol abuse only to check into a rehab facility once again in March 2017.

‘I want my kids to know there’s no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help and is afraid to take the first step. I am lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including Jen, who has supported me and cared for the kids as I have done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery,’ the actor posted on Facebook before going to rehab this year.

Almost two years after announcing their split, Jennifer Garner filed for divorce from Affleck in April 2017.

Ben met Lindsay while hosting SNL when he was still married to Garner and insiders claim there was an immediate spark between them.

When Ben and Jennifer separated, he reached out to his current girlfriend, and they began dating.

Do you think Affleck and Shookus’ relationship will last?

1 Comment

Scott Stevens
07/15/2017 at 4:37 pm
Reply

An alcohol abuser can quit but won’t. An alcoholic wants to quit but can’t. Not without help. The media does not have the credentials to make either diagnosis.
If Ben or Lindsay has the disease of alcoholism, is shaming them a ‘help?’ if either had lupus or cancer, wouldn’t that cause a sensationalist headline as well?


