Ben Affleck’s New Flame Lindsay Shookus Is ‘Terrified’ To Meet His Family – Here’s Why!

We have learned that Ben Affleck’s new girlfriend Lindsay Shookus is terrified his family will blame her for his split from Jennifer Garner! Sources have revealed that the Saturday Night Live producer is absolutely terrified of meeting the actor’s family.

Her fear is that they will treat her with disrespect thinking she was the one who ruined Ben’s marriage.

‘Lindsay has been avoiding this so far, but meeting Ben’s mom, his brother Casey and the extended family is something she is going to have to face,’ a source close to the Affleck clan claimed.

In reality, it looks like her fears might be irrational considering the fact that she might have already gained the approval of one family member.

Ben’s brother Casey joined his sibling and his new girlfriend for dinner recently, and they seemed to be getting along just fine!

The insider went on to explain that Affleck has been trying to assure his flame that all his family wants is for him to be happy but the woman is still uneasy.

The source noted that Shookus is scared of having to explain how she and Ben fell in love.

But Alleck’s folks are dying to meet her, and she is running out of excuses not to come over and introduce herself to them.

Do you think Lindsay is the right woman for Affleck? Should she forget about her worries and meet the Affleck family already?