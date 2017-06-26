Ben Affleck Will Crunch Both Numbers And Bones in ‘The Accountant 2’

It seems almost every big budget, blockbuster Hollywood movie these days is destined for a sequel, as studios clamor for more and more franchises. Sometimes, though, a smaller film can make an unexpected splash and also ignite plans for a follow-up. Case in point: Warner Bros. is now moving forward on a sequel to last year’s Ben Affleck thriller, The Accountant.

Affleck starred in the film as Chris Wolff, the autistic titular accountant who finds himself embroiled in a growing scandal as he works to escape detection from the treasury department.

The Accountant was made for a modest $44 million budget but went on to gross over $155 million, thus prompting interest in a sequel.

Affleck, screenwriter Bill Dubuque, and director Gavin O’Connor are currently in talks with the studio about returning for a follow-up film.

The original boasted an impressive supporting cast as well, with Anna Kendrick, J. K. Simmons, Jeffrey Tambor, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and John Lithgow filling out the roster.

It’s expected that a sequel would likely include Bernthal, too, due to the shocking revelation during the original film’s conclusion (spoilers!).

At the moment, Affleck is busy filming another sequel of sorts as he wraps up reshoots on Justice League, Warner Bros.’ big superhero team-up movie.

Justice League will mark Affleck’s third time playing Batman/Bruce Wayne after debuting in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and then putting in a cameo appearance in Suicide Squad a few months later.

O’Connor is preparing to direct a film called Father Daughter Time: A Tale of Armed Robbery and Eskimo Kisses which was originally going to be the directorial debut of Affleck’s friend and frequent cohort, Matt Damon.

Dubuque is the creative force behind Netflix’s upcoming original series, Ozark, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. He also scripted a possible Nightwing film for Warner Bros., which would take place in the same universe as Affleck’s Justice League.