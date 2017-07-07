Ben Affleck Starts Dating SNL Producer Lindsay Shookus Amid Divorce – Is He Really Over Jennifer Garner?

During their steamy London getaway, the pair looked very happy in each other’s company. Recently-sober Ben Affleck was spotted with his new girl Lindsay Shookus, proving that he is on the right track to getting over his divorce heartbreak.

They were caught by the paparazzi looking cozy on the streets of Los Angeles yesterday as well.

One eyewitness confirmed that ‘They were together on the set of Justice League in London where Ben was filming reshoots.’

The father of three who is now involved in an ugly divorce scandal with wife of ten years Jennifer Garner was seen spending no less than four night together with Shookus in London last week.

Mutual friends of the actor and the Saturday Night Live producer claim that the two are really good together and that Affleck is enjoying spending time with the woman.

The romance news comes as a surprise considering Affleck and Garner seemed like a happy couple during their latest family vacation.

Besides, ‘They are in constant communication about the kids all day long,’ a source stated.

Could it mean that besides being really good co-parents, Affleck and Garner have also stayed friends?

This past weekend the two were spotted laughing and having a good time in the shade while enjoying a day in the park with their kids.

A pal of Ben’s stated that they are definitely not a couple but they have never stopped working on their relationship and they’ve built a really great one for their family.

Advertisement

Do you think Affleck has officially moved on from Garner? Is The SNL producer the right woman for him?