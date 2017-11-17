FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
ben affleck blake shelton kylie jenner chris martin corey feldman angelina jolie janet jackson Jada Pinkett Smith carmelo anthony sylvester stallone gwen stefani apollo nida Rose McGowan gal gadot justin bieber bernice burgos kenya moore harvey weinstein Lynda Carter Kevin Spacey brad pitt jessica alba tom sizemore
Home » Hollywood

Ben Affleck Says He Doesn’t Remember Groping Hilarie Burton But Is “Sorry” Anyway

Bridget Hill Posted On 11/17/2017
0
0


Ben AffleckSource: BostonMagazine.com

The cascade of sexual harassment, assault, and rape allegations against Hollywood stars in recent weeks has inspired a revelation within Ben Affleck.

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on the 16th of November, the 45-year-old actor addressed his apology for allegedly groping Hilarie Burton in 2003.

He stated a woman accused him of “touching her breasts while I gave her a hug.” Affleck added, “I don’t remember it, but I apologize for it.” Additionally, the actor stated that he believes she didn’t make it up and isn’t lying.

However, in the perspective of the Batman actor, it’s essential for men to become more “mindful” of how they make women feel in the workplace. He claimed, “If I was ever part of the problem, I want to change and be part of the solution.”

The very next day, Ben made an appearance during the Today Show and talked about the accusations against people like Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K., and Kevin Spacey.

While speaking with the host, he addressed the claims of the actress, Rose McGowan, who claimed the 65-year-old producer raped her. Affleck believed Rose but didn’t want to get into the details of individual people because they are “their stories,” and not his to discuss.

He added, “I support her. I like and admire her tenacity and wish her the best.” However, Ben’s respect might not be reciprocated considering the 44-year-old actress told Affleck to “f*ck off” in a tweet back in October of this year.

Advertisement

According to the Charmed alum, Ben knew about Weinstein’s behavior the whole time. In fact, Rose stated she told Ben about it, and he said, “Oh, I told him to stop doing that.”

Post Views: 0

Read more about ben affleck

Advertisement

You may also like
First ‘Justice League’ Reviews Are In — See What Everyone Is Saying!
11/12/2017
Jennifer Garner And Ben’s Brother Casey Checked The ‘Spiraling’ Actor Into Rehab After Relapsing – ‘Jen Keeps Him In Line’
11/08/2017
Ben Affleck’s Oldest Daughter Is Embarrassed By Him Even Though He’s Batman!
11/06/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *