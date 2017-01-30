Ben Affleck Not Directing ‘The Batman,’ Still Keeping Lead Role

In a not so surprising twist, it is now official; actor Ben Affleck will not direct the upcoming standalone “Batman” movie as it was originally planned. The Academy-Award winning filmmaker joined the franchise in 2016 with “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” Fans were furious and did not expect anything good to come out of the project. However, the naysayers were wrong, and movie experts praised his performance as Batman and for bringing a new dimension to the character.

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” amassed $873.3 million at the box office for a budget of $250 million. The “Gone Girl” star portrayed the same character in “Suicide Squad” and will also return in November 2017 for “Justice League.”

The 44-year-old movie star put out a statement Monday explaining his decision, it reads; “There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

The company behind the franchise has also reacted to the news; they stated: “Warner Bros. fully supports Ben Affleck’s decision and remains committed to working with him to bring a standalone Batman picture to life.”

So, Affleck is still attached to project but only as an actor. For months, rumors have been flying around suggesting that things were not going well because of script issues. Moreover, Affleck had to deal with a lot of personal stuff in recent years. This probably did not help the situation.

After the success of “Gone Baby Gone” and “Argo” as a director, Affleck bombed this year with ” Live By Night,” which was panned by critics and the movie only earned $18 million at the box office. According to the reports, Affleck saw this a big blow and decided to take some distance.