Ben Affleck Might Be Leaving The Role Of Batman After ‘Justice League’

Well, that was fast. After appearing in last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, as well as the upcoming Justice League, Ben Affleck could be moving on from the role of the Dark Knight. Affleck is contracted for additional films, including a solo Batman film, but a new report says Warner Bros. is exploring ways to quietly let him go.

So far, the studio is denying all of these rumors, continuing to promote Justice League and maintaining that Affleck will remain Batman in the future.

Studio chief Toby Emmerich says, “Ben is our Batman. We love him as Batman. We want to keep him in the cowl as long as we can.”

And director Matt Reeves, who will helm the Batman standalone film (titled The Batman), has said that he intends to keep Affleck in the role.

Still, there have been rumors for months that Affleck is having buyer’s remorse after signing on for such a rigorous and long-lasting role.

The first sign of trouble was when Affleck decided not to direct The Batman himself, something he was originally slated to do.

Now, Reeves also says that he’s throwing out the script written by Affleck and DC Entertainment’s Chief Creative Officer, Geoff Johns.

Part of the problem is that Batman v Superman director Zack Synder decided to take inspiration from the comic book The Dark Knight Returns by bringing in a much older Batman.

Affleck will be 45 years old next month, which means he’ll be nearing 50 by the time The Batman is finally completed and arrives in theaters.

Reeves has expressed interest in creating a trilogy of Batman films, by which time Affleck would be in his early-to-mid fifties.

For now, Affleck is committed to the character with plans to appear at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend with his castmates to promote Justice League. The film, which may or may not feature Affleck’s last appearance as Batman, hits theaters on November 17, 2017.