Ben Affleck May Not Direct, Write And Star In ‘The Batman’

A few weeks after declaring that he would direct himself in the next Batman movie, Ben Affleck is now less optimistic.

Advertisement

Affleck portrayed Bruce Wayne in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice last year and is expected to take on the role of director in the caped crusaders next film.

In a recent interview with the Guardian Affleck revealed that if things don’t come together the way he hopes he may not direct or write the next movie.

“That’s the idea. But it’s not a set thing and there’s no script,” he told the paper.

“If all the parameters do not fit in the best way in my opinion, I will not do it,” the filmmaker added.

Just last October, the jack-of-all-trades entertainer was quoted as saying the script was going “very well.”

The project titled ‘The Batman’, planned for a 2018 release, should present the duel between Batman and the villain Deathstroke, played by Joe Manganiello.

Affleck will next star as Bruce Wayne in DC’s ‘Justice League’ due out later this year.

Advertisement

Ben Affleck is currently promoting his new film as director-actor, They Live at Night, based on a novel by Dennis Lehane, starring Elle Fanning and Scott Eastwood. The film hits theaters January 13th.