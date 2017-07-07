Ben Affleck May Be Moving On From Jennifer Garner Only Three Months After Their Divorce!

Ben Affleck is reportedly dating ‘Saturday Night Live’ producer Lindsay Shookus, according to the latest reports. His rumored romance comes right after three months from his and Jennifer Garner’s divorce, but it seems like sparks are already flying around.

Ben seems to already be off the market and adding fuel to the romance rumors, the dynamic duo was seen recently in London together for work related issues.

It looks like they have the same interests since both of them carved out time to check out Sam Mendes‘ play Ferryman during their getaway last week.

An insider knows more details and he stated the following:

‘It’s more than a summer fling. They are having fun and care for each other. It’s early and they are taking it slow.’

Ben and Lindsay were spotted hitting the streets of LA yesterday while they seemed to be enjoying a date night.

The two of them have been trying to keep their budding romance under wraps since only three months have passed from Ben’s divorce.

The Oscar-winning actor and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner filed for divorce, nearly two years after their separation.

The two of them were married for ten years and even now they still make co-parenting their biggest priority.

The couple still had some undeniable chemistry going on while they were separated, and despite their wavering relationship, shared loving moments together, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com.

Ben and Jennifer separated nearly two years ago, and while they were trying to make it work, they just couldn’t do it.

There is no bad blood between the couple, but Ben’s reportedly just ready to move on.

Ben has been concentrating on his well-being after his split with Jen. Luckily, the parents of three always keep it cordial.

‘Ben has spent lots of time in rehab and working on being a better person and father. He wants to date around and enjoy being single for a while.’ Even though he didn’t want things to get very serious, maybe Lindsay managed to change his mind!