Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Drinking Again And Jennifer Garner Thinks It Is A ‘Complete Disaster’

Ben Affleck might be in serious trouble. The actor is reportedly drinking again and his ex-wife Jenifer Garner is worried that returning to his old habits might spell disaster for family. Will Affleck turn things around before it’s too late?

As our readers already know, Affleck and his girlfriend Lindsay Shookus were spotted purchasing alcohol at a liquor store in Maine a few weeks ago. An employee of the shop revealed that Affleck and Shookus kissed in the store and bought a bottle of Bethenny Frankel’s Skinnygirl margarita and some wine.

The couple also drank a bottle of wine at a restaurant in Los Angeles last month. This was the first time Affleck was seen drinking alcohol since completing rehab in March. Although Garner is concerned about Affleck’s health, she is tired of trying to keep him sober.

“She has done everything she possibly can over the years to help him get sober and battle his demons,” a source shared.

The insider added that Garner has finally found peace now that Ben Affleck is no longer her top priority.

She is, however, worried about how his drinking might affect their family and his ability to be a good father.

Even still, she believes that Affleck is now Shookus’ problem and does not want to get involved.

“Jen thinks it’s an absolute disaster,” the source shared. “She knows Ben is his own worst enemy. He can’t thrive without drama and angst.”

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Step Out for Oysters After L.A. Comedy Show https://t.co/wCmvN39uId pic.twitter.com/bIMQYhM371 — Glitovine (@Glitovine) August 2, 2017

Affleck and Garner have been separated for a few years, though they only recently finalized their divorce.

The two share three children – Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. We can only hope that Affleck finally cleans up his act for the sake of the little ones.

Until then, Shookus has been avoiding Affleck’s family. While her romance with the Justice League star is clearly heating up, she is reportedly worried that Garner blames her for the failed marriage.

Unfortunately for Shookus, meeting Affleck’s family is something she’ll have to do sooner or later.

“Lindsay’s been avoiding this so far, but meeting Ben’s mom, his brother Casey and the extended family is something’s she’s going to have to face,” a source revealed.

Shookus has, however, met Affleck’s brother, Casey, and apparently made a good impression. The couple recently went on a double date and had a great time.

Even still, Shookus is worried about all the questions that might arise if she meets Garner and doesn’t want to deal with the drama.

Shookus and Ben Affleck have not commented on the actor’s relapse.