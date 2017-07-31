FREE NEWSLETTER
Ben Affleck Divorce Reportedly Pushed Jennifer Garner To Join The Church Of Scientology – Her Team Denies It

Mel Walker Posted On 07/31/2017
Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner ScientologyCloser Weekly

Ben Affleck has apparently pushed Jennifer Garner to seek refuge in the Church of Scientology.

After living apart for two years, Affleck and Garner decided to go their separate ways.

The actors were married for 12 years and have three children together – 11-year-old Violet, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

Very rapidly, Affleck revealed to the world that he was in a serious relationship with Lindsay Shookus.

Rumors are claiming the movie maker and his new lady secretly started dating in 2012.

Affleck has been seen on romantic dinner dates with the Saturday Night Live producer, and the pair has moved into a home together.

A source has come out to say; Garner is feeling lonely and abandoned by the father of her children who has found a new love.

A friend explained: “Jen is hurt and humiliated by Ben’s very public romance.”

The chatty insider added: “Jen has never been about getting retribution. That is not her style. But Ben’s insensitive actions have changed her. She could never really trust Ben. He is no longer hiding his relationship with girlfriend Lindsay, and Jen has hit a breaking point.”

According to Star, Garner has turned to the Church of Scientology for help.

The famous actress has been feeling tired, going through sleepless nights, and is hoping that Tom Cruise’s controversial church will help her get back on her feet.

Garner is allegedly doing therapy and trying other alternative techniques that can help her mental state and physical well-being.

A person on her team claimed that the story is not true and that Garner regularly attends the Community United Methodist Church.

This is not the first time, Garner has been linked to Church of Scientology.

Andrew Morton, author of Tom Cruise: An Unauthorized Biography, claimed in 2004, Garner and an extensive list of Hollywood stunners were contacted by the action movie star to be his wife.

Morton wrote: “Cruise left messages on the Alias star’s voice mail in 2004 asking “if she knew what freedom was,” but his advances were rebuffed .. Katie Holmes accepted the offer and signed a contract to commit to Scientology and that her father brokered a high-paying prenup.”

It is conceivable that after a major breakup, Garner is looking for answers where she can find them.

