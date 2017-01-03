Ben Affleck Disses Donald Trump during Epic Interview

Ben Affleck’s year, just like for many others, was not the best. In fact it was filled with drama to the brim. Now that 2017 is here and he feels like starting over with a clean slate, he decided to open up about his personal life as well as his career in a lengthy interview for the Guardian.

Advertisement

Furthermore, he also talked about Donald Trump!

Affleck is not shy when it comes to saying what he thinks about the president, inauguration only a couple of weeks away.

“I spent five months in London [last year] and I have to say the Brexit vote smacked of the same kinds of things I heard here. People whose overarching political agenda is that immigrants are ruining things for us or immigrants are getting one over on us somehow, taking advantage. In London, it’s Polish people and here it’s Mexican Americans. I still believe in the basic goodness of people, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t going through a spell where we’re in thrall to some ugly ideas and ugly notions.”

Savage!

All of that is apparently just one bad thing about Donald Trump and Ben Affleck wanted to spill everything in his mind about the issue. He went on, throwing as much shade as he wanted on the President-elect.

Advertisement

“I met [Trump] once at a Fashion Week event in Milan. You knew you were at a cheesy party if Donald Trump was there. He would kind of trawl around them. He was famous for only granting permission for films to shoot on his real estate locations if they put him in as a cameo. The director Marty Brest told me he’d had to create a whole hand-shaking scene in Scent of a Woman where Trump comes out of the door and goes, ‘Hey! Donald Trump, nice to meet you,’ as he bumps into Al Pacino. The ego was there a long time ago.”