Ben Affleck Confirms He’s Reprising His Role As Batman

It’s not over yet! Ben Affleck, despite media conjecture, is coming back to his role as the Dark Knight. During the San Diego Comic-Con 2017 on Saturday, the actor confirmed that he would play the infamous role in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film, The Batman.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed the actor’s future as the caped crusader was in doubt.

However, it looks like they were flat out wrong!

During the panel for the studio, moderator Chris Hardwick asked Affleck if the rumors were true that he wouldn’t be back.

And here is his response, “I know, let me be very clear. I am the luckiest guy in the world. Batman is the coolest f–king part in any universe it’s just incredible. I am so thrilled to do it. It’s f–king amazing and I still can’t believe it after two films…Matt Reeves doing it, I would be a fucking ape on the ground for Matt Reeves let alone Batman.”

In case you didn’t know, Matt also directed Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes as well as the upcoming movie, War For The Planet Of The Apes.

When discussing the matter in detail, he said, “It’s a perfect time in the Justice League universe, and I’m excited for what we have. I mean this is incredible. This is an amazing and the first time when everyone had their costumes on, and when we were on set it was very much a high geek level, it was electrifying.”

Toby Emmerich, Warner Brothers’ studio chief said to the Hollywood Reporter, “Ben is our Batman. We love him as Batman. We want to keep him in the cowl as long as we can.”