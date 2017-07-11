Ben Affleck And Lindsay Shookus Were Spotted Out For Coffee Date In Los Angeles

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were seen yesterday in LA on a Starbucks coffee run. She was dressed in a mini-dress and a pair of chic white sneakers, and she was holding an iced coffee in her hand.

Lindsay completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and Ben kept his look quite casual wearing a black T-shirt and dark jeans while he was sipping on juice.

The two of them still have to comment on their relationship, but now it looked like they were in great spirits during their outing.

An insider previously described Ben and Lindsay in the early stages of their romance after maintaining a friendship for some time.

‘It’s more than a summer fling. They are having fun and care for each other. It’s early and they are taking it slow.’

Before the pair was spotted on a very intimate and touchy date night at Giorgio Baldi in L.A. a few days ago, we reported the couple jetted off to London for a quick summer getaway.

It’s not hard at all to see why Ben has fallen for the career woman especially why her friend saying that she is the kindest person and the most down to earth.

‘Lindsay is the girl next door. She’s completely unpretentious. She is fiercely loyal to her friends. She’s a rock to them and her family. She’s the friend that is there during good and hard times, and she’s the first person to show up next to your side.’

And just like her great boyfriend, she has mastered the art of remaining amicable with her ex, and they did this for the sake of their family.

The close friend said Lindsay and her ex are ‘truly the definition of great co-parents and respect each other immensely. Both are so committed to their daughter. She spends every second she has with her daughter.’