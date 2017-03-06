Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Could Get Back Together

There must be something in the water after news broke that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had reconnected, it is now being claimed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are in touch again.

Welcome to 2004 folks!

It is not a secret that even when Lopez was married to Marc Anthony or dating Caper Smart, she was in contact with Affleck who has been having marital woes with Jennifer Garner.

The former couple used to send lengthy emails to each other to talk about their movie careers and their children.

However, something has changed in the past few months, Ben and JLo are more or less single.

Affleck, 44, has all but signed the divorce papers and said adieu to Garner and 47-year-old Lopez had a fling with Drake that went nowhere which is why Bennifer has been brought back to life.

An insider claimed that the duo recently had a meeting where other people saw sparks flying when they greeted each other.

An eyewitness claimed: “During one recent script meeting. It was like they’d never split up.”

The spy went on to add: “She was actually blushing when he kissed her in greeting. There’s so much chemistry between them, all the other folks … could have been invisible!”

According to the insider, in an attempt to spend more time with Lopez, he had tried to cast Lopez in 2016 movie “Live by Night.”

Garner, who was still trying to save her marriage to Affleck, had vetoed the idea.

The filmed bombed – it brought in $21.7 million knowing that it cost $65 million to be made.

An insider claimed: “Jen was always paranoid about JLo and it looks like she was right.”

It is believed that Affleck and Lopez bond over their passion for making movies and their love of politics.

Both stars were strong supporters of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in the past presidential elections.

What are your thoughts on Bennifer part deux, will it last this time around?