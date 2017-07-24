Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner’s Split Could Get Ugly With Actor’s New Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus In The Picture

Ben Affleck has Jennifer Garner feeling embarrassed after he flaunted his new ladylove, Lindsay Shookus.

For many years, Garner attempted in vain to save her marriage to Affleck.

They tried moving to a new home, going to therapy, taking romantic trips, and even had a baby. They were not able to reignite the fire of love.

A few months ago, the pair decided it was time to split for good after almost two years of more less living apart.

The couple told the world that it would be an amicable separation, but according to a close source, all of that has changed after Affleck decided to debut new girlfriend, Shookus.

The “Saturday Night Live” producer and the famous movie maker were seen on numerous occasions looking happy and in love.

Rumors claim that Affleck and Shookus have moved in together and have been secretly dating for over five years.

An insider told In Touch, Affleck and Shookus were spotted leaving a NYC hotel back in 2012.

The public display of affection between her ex and his new girlfriend and the rumors have apparently angered Garner.

A chatty insider told a popular publication that the mother of three no longer trusts Affleck and added: “Things are getting ugly between the pair. Ben is no longer hiding his relationship with girlfriend Lindsay, and Jen has hit a breaking point. Jen’s never been about getting retribution.That’s not her style. But Ben’s insensitive actions have changed her. Jen is finally realizing; she could never really trust Ben.”

The same source went to explain that Garner is a woman scorned out for revenge.

Garner’s friend stated: “She’s so mad. She told friends, ‘Ben’s going to pay.’”

In a recent interview, Garner beamed about Affleck by saying that despite their marital woes, she is happy to have lived a beautiful love affair with the actor.

The actress said: “I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again.”

She continued: “You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy.”

Garner seemed to have a lot of respect for her ex.