Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Still Getting A Divorce Despite Reconciliation Talks

Are Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck still getting a divorce? According to many tipsters, the answer is yes.

Last week, news broke that after being separated for several years, Garner and Affleck have decided to work on their relationship.

The pair wed over 11 years ago in a beautiful beach wedding ceremony after dating for about two years.

However, in June 2015, just one day before they were due to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary, it all came to a screeching halt because of the infamous Nannygate scandal.

The Hollywood couple split after the “Daredevil” and “Gigli” star was caught cheating with Christine Ouzounian, the young and stunning nanny who had been hired to care for the couple’s three young children – ten-year-old Violet, Seraphina, seven, and Sam, four.

In a 2016 interview, “The Odd Life of Timothy Green” actress explained: “Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives. I have had to have conversations [with my children] about the meaning of scandal.”

As stated above, a few days ago, it was announced that the estranged couple was calling off their divorce.

It was claimed that the mom of three was the one who hit pause on the separation proceedings after realizing that she still loves her spouse and wanted her family to stay united.

At the time, a pro-Garner insider said in a brief statement: “Jen has called off the divorce. She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.”

Well, Affleck and Garner are still heading to splitsville.

Mrs. Garner is said to be frustrated with Affleck’s gambling and drinking addictions which have taken over their lives and their finances.

A source claimed that she gave him an ultimatum, the bottle or his family, and sadly the bottle won.

She is ready to move out, but he is begging her to give him yet another chance.