Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Officially File For Divorce!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have made their split official.

Both of the performers filed for divorce without a lawyer. They sent Garner’s divorce petition and Affleck’s response at the same time, probably to end their marriage in a friendly manner. The Good Will Hunting star and Garner are both seeking joint custody of their children and will be negotiating a financial settlement.

The celebrity duo previously announced their relationship was over on June 30th, 2015, just one day after their 10th anniversary.

A source confirmed Jennifer was set to file for divorce two years after they broke up.

The insider claimed, “no matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them.” Garner and Affleck plan on doing what is best for the family.

Their breakup comes as no surprise considering what happened between the celebrity couple. Shortly after the breakup, the tabloids reported Affleck was having an affair with the 28-year-old nanny, Christine Ouzounian. At the time, Ben’s team vehemently denied the allegations and the nanny disappeared from the scene.

In a previous interview, Garner said the “nanny” issue wasn’t a big deal to her because they decided to break up long before the story was all over the tabloids.

Jennifer said, “she was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives.” Garner said a few months after the incident; she had to sit down their children and discuss the meaning of the word “scandal.”

Let’s hope Jennifer And Ben can raise their three children peacefully in the future.