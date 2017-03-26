Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Looking Happy Together After Ben’s Rehabilitation!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner look really happy together. Ben has just completed alcohol rehabilitation, and the couple took their kids out after church on Sunday, March 26th.

Garner has been spending a lot of time in Georgia filming her upcoming movie Simon Vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda. The couple has three children together, Violet, Seraphina, and Sam.

They were leaving the church when they were spotted looking very happy despite their split almost two years ago.

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Affleck has recently completed some time in rehab for alcohol addiction. He was very honest about his time in alcohol rehabilitation.

He said that he wants to live life to the fullest and be the best father and that there is no shame in asking for help when you need it and to always be a source of inspiration and strength when someone else needs you.

He went on to say that he is very grateful for the life he lives, and he is very grateful for his loving family, including Jennifer who has supported him and taken care of the children while he has worked and completed rehabilitation.

Ben and Jennifer have been co-parenting their children together since splitting up in June of 2015 after being married for 10 years. Affleck insisted that they are still not a couple, but some fans are speculating if they are slowly getting back together.

A source explained that Ben is incredibly grateful for the support that Jen has given him, and he is grateful for the fact that he is working to make himself better for not only himself but the family as well.

The Good Will Hunting star is set to act in the new Justice League movie as Batman, whom he will co-star with Gal Gadot who plays Wonder Woman. The Justice League film will be released on November 17th.