Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are Happier than Ever- Here’s Why

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been back together and bashing in their newfound happiness without trying to hide it at all. The couple who announced their divorce in June has decided to rekindle their love and gave up their previous decision of walking on separate paths.

The actor couple have been closer than ever and even started going on vacations together with their three children Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4. Their latest family outing was organized in order to celebrate the winter holidays and the family of four left for Montana on Friday.

According to an insider, Garner’s extended family also came to Montana and they are all planning a wonderful holiday that would become unforgettable for their children especially. “They all seem to have a good time together,” shared the source.

Montana was the perfect place for the celebrity family because they could enjoy each other’s company there without getting too much attention from media and fans.

“They both enjoy the privacy of Montana,” shared a source last year, about their favorite vacation spot.

Not only are Ben and Jennifer staying together for the sake of their kids, but according to an insider, the two are doing so well nowadays that they are considering renewing their vows.

“Jen took Ben back because, against all odds, he made good on his promise to clean up his act and be a better husband,” stated a source back in November when the news of their rekindled love appeared.

“And to top it all off, their friends now believe that Jen is pregnant and everyone is buzzing that she already has that special glow.”

“They couldn’t be more excited about the future!”

Ever since Garner took Affleck back, the actor was spotted multiple times spending time with his family, attending church with all of them, running errands and just looking all around happier now that his wife has agreed to give him another chance.