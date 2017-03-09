Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Are Back Together As Jennifer Lopez Gets With Alex Rodriguez

It is official, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are staying together. Some believe it is because they are still in love, while others say it is for the sake of their three children.

For the past week, rumors have been swirling around the Internet claiming that Mr. Affleck had reached out to his former girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

It was argued that the exes were exchanging emails and making plans to get back together.

The rumors of Lopez and Affleck dating flew out of the door after it was revealed that she is in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

Wednesday evening, news broke via a very credible source who confirmed that Garner and Affleck are calling off their divorce.

An individual close to Garner said she was the one who took the decision to work on her marriage.

The spy said: “Jen has called off the divorce. She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.”

The person went on to say that their three kids – 11-year-old Violet, Seraphina, 8, and Sam, 5 – were a significant factor in the pair’s decision to stay together.

The spy continued: “There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents. Ben is making a big effort to take care of himself. They are not back together, but there seems to be hope. Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either.”

The insider stated that the duo is taking it slow and are still living apart as they go through couples therapy to find the love they once had.