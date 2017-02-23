‘Below Deck’ Ship Shockingly Sinks During Filming! Is The Cast Safe?

Shockingly enough, in an unexpected turn of events, Below Deck has recently sunk during filming a new episode!

What? How did such a thing happen?

According to a local publication, St. Maarten paper, on February 10, 2017, the popular show’s production boat capsized and eventually sunk in an unprecedented television accident.

The publication included chief on board Tricia’s words who revealed what actually happened on the floating set. According to her, when they first realized that something was going wrong everybody panicked and tried to leave the boat immediately, fearing for their lives.

“We were entering the marina when I heard something and suddenly everybody started to yell, ‘get out!’” Tricia shared with the local outlet.

Immediately after people became alarmed the other boats’ captains jumped to help those in danger on the sinking ship.

“The other boats’ captains came to take the crew with their dinghies,” said the chief on board.

Furthermore, talking about how imminent the danger was, Tricia explained that: “I could take my things, I mean, the most important things, and I left the ship,” meaning that there was enough time for everybody to calmly leave the problematic ship.

The real danger seemed to come from the electronic devices coming in contact with the water.

“I was just afraid someone got electrocuted with all this water and the electronic stuffs around [sic].”

However scary the incident was Tricia confirmed that “Nobody got hurt.”

A trusty insider working for Bravo revealed that indeed, the whole cast, as well as the staffers are safe and sound.

The successful naval TV show Below Deck is currently filming for season 5 and stars Kate Chastain, Nico Scholly and Captain Lee Rosbach.