Bella Thorne’s Ex-Boyfriend And Rapper Lil Peep Dies At 21 Of Suspected Overdose — Sam Smith And Diplo Mourn Promising Talent

Bella Thorne’s ex-boyfriend, a 21-year-old rapper named Lil Peep, has died of an apparent drug overdose after he was rushed to the hospital. The flashy artist born Gustav Åhr was from Long Beach, New York.

Peep was supposed to take the stage in Arizona last night, but this never happened. However, there is no official word about the time of his passing.

Look at that big fucking smile🐥 always lit up the room. Hearts are breaking everywhere. @lilpeep A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Nov 16, 2017 at 8:23am PST

A few hours before the tragic developments, the YouTube star had posted a message on social media that meant to reassure his fans. It read: “I’m good, I’m not sick.”

The Famous in Love actress reacted to the shocking death and expressed vivid sorrow via the social networking channels.

In a note posted last night, she stated: “F–k I don’t know what to say. Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn’t do your greatness justice.”

She added the following in an Instagram story: “I just wanted to say anybody out there who is a Lil Peep fan, you guys know how talented he was, you guys know how great he was0 Well he was even more f–king great as a person.”

Despite all of the sadness some Peep’s followers expected something like this to happen and could never see a way to prevent it.

Seeing the news of Lil Peep is so desperately sad — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) November 16, 2017

Chase Ortega, a representative for the young rapper, shared: “I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother f—.”

There is a reason for what Ortega posted; Peep had always been open about his struggles with mental illness and drugs.

In a January interview with Pitchfork, he was very upfront and explained: “I suffer from depression and some days I wake up and I am like, ‘F–k, I wish I did not wake up.’ I do not express that side of myself on social media. That is the side of myself that I express through music. That is my channel for letting all that s–t out.”

Peep released his debut album, Come Over When You’re Sober (Part One), in August. The lyrics offered a peek into his tortured soul.

peep had so much more to do man he was constantly inspiring me. I dont feel good man — diplo (@diplo) November 16, 2017

The release was also promising, and many in the music industry saw his incredible potential as an artist.

Sam Smith and Diplo expressed feelings that went in this direction.