Bella Thorne Wore Nothing But A Towel & Put Her Cleavage On Display In A Sexy Snapchat

Bella Thorne adores to show her skin, and she did it again on Snapchat. This time she was nearly completely naked, and she wore nothing but a skimpy towel.

The Famous In Love star just loves documenting her days on Snapchat, and this also includes the moment when she is getting ready to go out.

Yesterday, she was getting her makeup done, while she was wearing nothing but a small white towel and she still managed to take the time and post a video to her fans.

In the quick clip she showed off her long and slender legs with the towel hiked way up, just barely covering her intimate parts.

After that, she flipped the camera around to give fans a better look at her face and with the towel basically falling down, her boobs and her cleavage were put on full display.

She managed to avoid a nip slip, although she came very close to that. But something tells us that she wouldn’t mind at all if her nipple popped out.

After all, just a few days ago she was out and about in New York City wearing a lacy top with nothing underneath.

Stuntin 🍓 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 10, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

The sheer and revealing material did absolutely nothing to hide her breasts, but as always she socked the look having full confidence in herself.

This whole show of PDA comes right after her recent fling with Scott Disick who she was first photographed hanging out with in May.

At the end of that month, the pair even vacationed in Cannes together, although she left early because of his intense partying and drinking.

After returning home, though, Scott and Bella had reunited, and he even sent her flowers when her new song came out last week! We are wondering if Scott is seeing these sexy videos and picture. Are you, Scott?