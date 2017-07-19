Bella Thorne Wore A Creepy Scott Disick Mask In Interview After NYC Date; Check Out The Bizarre Pic

Missing Scott Disick? Bella Thorne was spotted in the NYC offices of the Cosmopolitan magazine clutching a mask featuring Scott’s face on it.

It looks like Bella can’t stand to be apart from Scott. She stopped by Cosmopolitan’s NYC office on July 18, and she was holding the reality’s star face on a stick!

The magazine’s video producer shared the photo on his Instagram account with the caption:

‘So this happened at my desk [email protected] sticking it to @letthelordbewithyou!’

We sure hope that the creepy Scott mask is something that the glossy gave her as a prop for some kind of shoot and not something she carries around with her all the time!

Bella has joined the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in the Big Apple and they had dinner at Catch then kept the night rolling.

They headed to the Avenue Nightclub where they partied until 4 AM.

Earlier that day, Bella shocked everyone by saying that she has never had sexual relations with Scott despite plenty of dates and even a trip to the South of France back in May.

It’s strange because the two of them don’t seem to have anything else in common other than having the hots for each other.

There can’t be many subjects that they can talk about, so all along everyone figured that they have the hots for each other and that they are definitely hooking up.

She is a teenager, and he is a father of three. He is a known partier, and Bella claims that she hates drinking and partying too much.

She even said that she can’t be around him because of his boozing ways and of the fact that he parties too hard for her tastes. It is still a mystery why they hang out if they haven’t been intimate and if they’re not together.