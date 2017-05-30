Bella Thorne Spotted Snuggling Up To Ex-Boyfriend Greg Sulkin

Bella Thorne is back! After her trip to Cannes with party boy Scott Disick, Bella Thorne kept the party going with her ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin. The two former lovers were keeping the heat alive near a sunny pool at a party on Sunday.

The British actor was celebrating his 25th birthday, and the former Disney darling was making sure he had the best time.

The was playfully getting on top of the shirtless man just a few days after she was seen getting all cozy with Disick.

The 19-year-old was sporting a bra-top, and Moschino briefs posted a frisky photo of the two of them along with the caption “Happy Birthday Gregg!!!! I love you :)) always been such a wonderful person:) glad we are here through thick and thin. Let’s party you old man!!”

The teen returned home after her trip to Cannes and after the exciting week with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Upon leaving she Snapchatted a photo pf herself which she captioned saying that Cannes was boring.

She didn’t have the most fantastic time in Cannes, but we already know that by now. Scott remained in France partying with more beauties including her pal Sofia Richie.

Despite a few photos which were taken by some onlooker during the vacation, Bella said on her Twitter account that she is not talking to Scott or anyone else.

Gregg and Bella dated for more than a year, and they split last August.

“After much thought and soul-searching, we have made the difficult decision to end our relationship,” the two actors told the press back then.

“We will always love each other and have a deep respect for one another, as we have each grown to be better people because of our time together.”

They have known each other for more than eight years, and their relationship has been a great one.

“Getting to know Gregg has been great. Our families are close,” Bella said in an interview for Teen Vogue back in July 2015. “It’s hard because, in this business, every boy my age wants to go out all the time and party! I’m much more of a homebody and so is Gregg because he just wants to stay in and watch Netflix.”