Bella Thorne Slammed ‘Crazy’ Charlie Puth After Tyler Posey Love Triangle Drama

Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth has a short-lived fling, but it went out with quite a bang. On July 17, she talked about his wild tirade from Twitter from back in December 2016. She says that he lied all about her.

Bella seems to get sucked into so much drama these days that it’s becoming pretty hard to keep up with all of it.

In 2016 there was this love triangle in which Bella was spotted showing PDA with Charlie Puth, and after that, he freaked out and tweeted that she cheated on Tyler Posey with him.

The most perfect thing I have Ever seen. ❤️💍 @cometmusic A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

No,w she finally shared what truly happened back then.

Bella said that Charlie had a misunderstanding following her painful split from Tyler but on the other hand she only spent a little time with Charlie.

‘I had hung out with him twice, we went to the movies. He invited me up to Jingle Ball to watch him perform. Everything just got way blown out of proportion.’

Bella says the pics of them getting cozy were misleading.

‘It looked like we were about to kiss but we were not about to kiss… I didn’t think it was going to be a problem because I knew personally that Ty and I were cool.’

Charlie saw an older new article on Bella and Tyler, and he jumped straight to conclusions.

The reason Bella got so mad was that Charlie went to Twitter to post his anger before he even reached out to her.

Advertisement

‘He didn’t even text me though, or talk to me about it, he just straight up, I woke up, and I kept calling him, he wouldn’t answer my calls, so he texts me, and I was like ‘yo that’s straight up a lie why did you tweet that?’ He should have just called me. I am not trying to throw shade at people on social media, that’s not my game,’ she concluded.