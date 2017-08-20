Bella Thorne Shows Off Hot Cleavage In Tiny Bikini While Dancing To Blackbear’s Music

Bella Thorne just went to alleged boyfriend, BlackBear’s performance at Hot 100 Fest on August 10. She was shaking her amazing cleavage and washboard abs to BlackBear’s beats in a tiny bikini.

In case you didn’t know, she was happy to be at this year’s Hot 100 Fest on August 19 because she could see her rumored boyfriend BlackBear perform there.

Watch where you step A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

The star shared her trip to the musical festival in Jones Beach, New York, with her Instagram followers via her IG story.

Bella wore a blue and white plaid bikini, mesh white leggings, and a few small chains and a pendant around her neck.

Her pink hair was parted and braided into two adorable pigtails. Now this is a festival look, right? Not quite! Bella added one final touch — a bit of green paint.

The Disney Channel alum outlined her rocking washboard torso, and it drew the eye to one of her most stunning features!

Even if Bella’s outfit was definitely the star there, she didn’t just stand around looking all cute!

Uhh surprise ? A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 19, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

She continued to share videos of herself. First, she was twerking to Gucci Mane and Drake’s song called Both and then she was dancing up on a platform while her boyfriend was rocking the place.

Then she also posted a video of her with a huge crowd of fans cheering. We would also have loved to be there to cheer for you, Bella!

Advertisement

Bella Thorne and BlackBear are a thing these days. The 19-year-old showed off a PDA filled photo with the hip hop star — his real name is Matthew Tyler Musto — on July 31. Since then, these two just can’t keep their hands off of each other!