Bella Thorne Says That The ‘Fancy’ Cannes Life Is Not For Her After Being Dumped By Scott Disick

Sadly, it seems that the “fancy” allure of Cannes worn off for Bella Thorne. The 19-year-old actress took to Twitter last Thursday to declare that the Cannes life is not for her after her makeout partner, Scott Disick was recently photographed while he was al cozy with another woman.

He doesn’t seem to waste any time, as he’s been making his “rounds” for a while now.

“Yo this #cannes fancy life isn’t for me,” Thorne posted.

The Famous in Love star traveled to France with Scot Disick this Monday and spent all day Wednesday cuddling and kissing with the 34-year-old reality star. She left his villa from Cannes on Wednesday and he got another woman pretty quick.

By Thursday, Disick had another woman, and everyone knows this because of the fact that he was spotted making out with his former girl, Chloe Bartoli at his villa from Cannes.

Bella Thorne didn’t enjoy her Cannes experience, and this is not a surprise considering everything that has recently happened. But on the other hand what she enjoyed was the beautiful weather.

“Beautiful skies you have #cannes,” Thorne wrote next to a bikini shot taken in Disick’s pool.

Scott Disick hooked up with his old fling, Chloe Bartoli, after seeing Bella Thorne makeout pictures. In these latest pics, Disick holds Bartoli very close as the two of them make out while they’re waist-deep in water.

Anyway, this is not the first time that he hooks up with his ex who was in Cannes with her styling friend Sofia Richie.

The two of them were photographed packing 0n the PDA in Monte Carlo back in 2015 around the time when Disick split from Kourtney Kardashian.

Speaking of Kourtney, she has also been enjoying her Cannes getaway, and rumors say that she was spotted cozying up with her so-called boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

Advertisement

The mother of three rocked her bathing suit – a tiny pink bikini – while she was relaxing with Bendjima and her sister Kendall Jenner on a yacht this Thursday. Fancy or not, it seems that the Cannes life has been pretty nice and friendly with everyone involved in this “web” of celebrities.