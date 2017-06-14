Bella Thorne Reveals She Is Still Hanging Out With Scott Disick Following Cannes Scandal: ‘We’re Cool!’

It turns out that Bella Thorne has no hard feelings against Scott Disick. The actress, along with her co-stars Charlie DePew and Carter Jenkins gave an interview recently and talked about their show Famous in Love.

When the cast was asked about whether they were ‘famous in love’ or just famous and single, Thorne answered with the latter.

The 19-year-old was spotted with Scott Disick and her former boyfriend Gregg Sulking not too long ago, but fans were more interested to find out about Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy.

The actress replied that they are cool and revealed that she still meets him quite often.

As fans may already know, last month, Thorne and Disick were spotted cuddling at Cannes, but the next day he was caught with yet another girl.

Reportedly, Thorne was hurt by his betrayal as she thought they had something special.

The star made it seem like she and Scott were just hanging out as friends from the very beginning and that the media blew it out of proportion.

‘Most of the time I’m just chilling, I’m just hanging out. I am not dating anybody. Yeah, if I just want to go hang out with someone, I should be allowed to do that. But as soon as I step out of my house I have to take that commitment to being like, ‘Oh god, what are people going to say? Who is going to write this about me?’ That kind of stuff, if you have to think about doing that before every single time you hang out with anybody, guy or girl, that is so difficult,’ she explained, adding that sometimes she is so unhappy about the prospect of a scandal that she just chooses to stay at home all day.

When asked whether she’d like all the attention to go away she stated that being a celebrity still has its ups and down because she can be a positive influence.

For instance, the fact that Torne went out without any makeup and her acne was visible may encourage other girls to do the same, even though some may still criticize her.

What do you think of the fact that Bella Thorne is still hanging out with Scott Disick?