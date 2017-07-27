Bella Thorne Reveals She Has A Crush, Wants People To ‘Get Over’ Her And Scott Disick!

Bella Thorne is sick and tired of people linking her with Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick. The actress wants the world to know that a girl and a guy can be friends!

The 19-year-old who famously sparked romance rumors with Scott Disick back in May says people need to stop assuming anything is going on between her and the 34-year-old reality star.

In an interview on the red carpet at the iGo.live social media launch party at Beverly Wilshire hotel on Wednesday, Thorne also revealed that she has a crush on someone at the moment but refused to say who it is!

‘I have my eye on [someone]. I’m sure you’ll figure it out soon enough,’ the celebrity teased.

But even though she wouldn’t tell us the identity of her crush, she was very clear that it’s not the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, exclaiming, ‘Oh goodness. No, it’s not Scott Disick!’

When asked for more details on the nature of their relationship she was reluctant to answer.

‘I have absolutely nothing to say. We are friends. Deal with it. People can be friends, it’s a thing. It actually happens, so get over it, guys.’

Last week, Bella Thorne also claimed that she was never with him sexually while sitting down with Jenny McCarthy on SiriusXM show.

She was equally as dismissive of the romance rumors earlier this month during a Facebook live when she once again stressed that she and Disick were nothing more than friends.

Do you believe the actress’ claims that she and the reality TV star were never involved romantically?