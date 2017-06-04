Bella Thorne Proudly Shows Off Acne Spots And Hairy Legs

Bella Thorne can’t be bothered all the time to shave her legs, and during some days, unfortunately, her acne breaks out a little more than usual. But, hey, she is only human! Despite all of this, the actress is perfectly comfortable flaunting her flaws on social media, and this is a reason for which lots of fans adore her.

Looking perfect all the time is definitely energy-consuming and sometimes it;s just refreshing to stop caring about the physical aspect so much and go for the comfort instead.

Most of us, we must admit it, post pics on social media where we look out best, but now it’s a different story for Bella Thorne.

The actress looks totally confident on Snapchat in one of her recent posts as she showed off her hairy legs and acne spots while cuddling with her cat on the sofa.

She wrote that her cat might be fond of her leg hair in that particular brave post.

She really must be looking forward to spending all weekend dressed in a baggy hoodie in her cozy room after partying so much with Scott Disick in Cannes.

Bella is very well-known for her incredible body confidence, but she doesn’t always look so dressed down on social media.

Sometimes it’s the opposite and just the other day she enjoyed a fun night in Los Angeles wearing a sheer top that put her breasts, nipples and nipple rings on full display.

While she was on her way out of the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, the blonde girl smiled at photographers as if her whole torso wasn’t showing through her back sheer top.

Some people are fans of her bold style; you have to give her props for always being herself because she really has got a winning personality that has won over lots of fans. This includes her ex-boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin.

In case you are not aware of the latest news, the two of them want to rekindle their romance. A source had some things to say about all this.

‘Bella was one of the first girls to give him the attention he always wanted from a girlfriend and after they broke up, it was very devastating. But he made sure never to lose touch with her because he always has held a torch for her.’