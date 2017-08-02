Bella Thorne Posed In Her Underwear And Her New Boyfriend Gushed Over Photo: ‘You’re So Hot’

Bella Thorne’s new rumored boyfriend, BlackBear, just loves her hot body. He made this very clear when he commented on a new pic of her in her underwear.

BlackBear seems to be deeply in love with Bella, or at least this is what his last comment on her Instagram photo appears to suggest.

Simple ✨ A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 1, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

On Tuesday, Bella posted a photo of herself wearing nothing but a bra and white boy trunks.

Her fans went crazy over the sexy picture, but no one loved it more than her rumored boyfriend who said ‘ur so hot’ in between two puke face emojis.

She then responded, “damn boy same” and added two heart emojis.

The puke face emojis seem pretty strange, but maybe it’s part of an inside joke they have with each other because he clearly seems very into Bella!

Their affection for each other was made clearer on July 31 when she was pictured with her hands and her tongue all over him.

This came just two weeks after Bella first hinted at a relationship with the singer by posting a photo of herself with him on Instagram on July 14.

In the picture, he was laughing and placing her face on his arm while he didn’t seem to be showing any affection towards her.

He kept his hands to himself and looked away from the camera. A lot appears to have changed since then.

Bsquared 🌈🔛🌸 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jul 31, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

Not only has Bella been pictured licking BlackBear on camera, but now, they’re also gushing over each other on social media.

All of this is pretty cool and her new and fresh relationship comes just at the right moment to put an end to all the rumors that have suggested that Bella is involved romantically with Scott Disick. Anyway, we totally agree with BlackBear – she does look amazing in the latest photo, don’t you think?